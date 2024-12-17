Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

A Tottenham Hotspur star has closed the door on leaving the club for now, despite again being approached by clubs from Saudi Arabia.

Spurs spent in the summer to sign Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, and Archie Gray, but at present it looks unlikely to spark a top four challenge.

Ange Postecoglou may want more fresh faces in the approaching January window, but Spurs’ own players could be in the sights of other clubs.

There has been continued speculation over Brazilian forward Richarlison, who is a popular figure amongst Saudi Arabian sides.

However, according to Spanish daily AS, Richarlison ‘closes the door’ on a move away from Tottenham for now.

Richarlison is not looking to leave the north London outfit at the moment and his position has been taken despite Saudi Arabian sides asking about him again.

He is currently injured and it has been suggested that he is focused on his rehabilitation to get back into Spurs’ team as he is aiming to be a part of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Saudi Arabian sides remain keen though and they could well continue to try to convince Richarlison to move to the Kingdom.