Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has revealed that he tried to sign Albanian star Ernest Muci for the Bluebirds, but were unable to get the swoop done after finding out about the asking price.

The Welsh side appointed Bulut as their manager for the 2023/24 season, but parted ways with him in September this year after a poor start to the campaign.

Reflecting on his tenure as the manager of Cardiff City, Bulut revealed that Albanian winger Muci was one player he tried to sign from Legia Warsaw in January last year.

Cardiff, trying to deliver for Bulut, even went on to knock at the Polish side’s door and were told that negotiations could involve a fee in the region of €4m.

The Welsh side could not do the deal and it was later surprising for Bulut to hear that Besiktas had spent €10m to sign him.

“Muci was a transfer that I was considering for Cardiff City during the January window of last season”, Bulut was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Milliyet.

“When we asked, they said there could be a transfer fee of €4m.

“We didn’t have a chance to get him at that time.

“I was surprised when he came to Besiktas for €10m.”

Muci joined Besiktas in February this year and has notched up 31 appearances for them so far, making ten goal contributions.