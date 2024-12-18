Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have been approached by clubs who are interested in signing defensive talent Dane Murray in the approaching January transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

The 21-year-old centre-back came through the Celtic academy system and he impressed Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers during pre-season last summer.

Rodgers sanctioned a season-long loan for Murray to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship in order to give the defender more first team experience.

Murray has featured 16 times for Queen’s Park in the league and has been a standout performer for them.

His performances have now attracted attention from south of the border, as clubs from England’s League One and League Two are interested in him.

It has been claimed that Celtic have already been approached by several clubs in the hope of capturing Murray’s signature.

And it is suggested that Celtic are likely to recall the 21-year-old centre-back from Queen’s Park in January.

Murray has suitors in the Scottish Premiership as well and it remains to be seen what the Bhoys have in store for the centre-back’s future.