Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fixture: Southampton vs Liverpool

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has picked his starting side to go up against Southampton this evening in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup.

The Reds are the holders of the trophy, winning it under Jurgen Klopp last season, and will start tonight as firm favourites to progress into the semi-final.

They are coming up against a Southampton side that have just parted ways with Russell Martin following a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool beat Brighton 3-2 in the previous round of the EFL Cup, a tie which needed another trip to the south coast.

In goal this evening, Slot goes with Caoimhin Kelleher, while at the back he fields Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfield sees the Liverpool manager pick Tyler Morton and Alexis Mac Allister, while Harvey Elliott, Trey Nyoni and Cody Gakpo support Darwin Nunez.

Slot can make changes if needed and he has options to turn to on the bench that include Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Southampton

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Elliott, Nyoni, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Chiesa, Jota, Tsimikas, McConnell, Nallo, Ngumoha, Danns, Norris