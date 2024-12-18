Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has insisted that he does not want Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford at Spurs.

The English attacker was not included in the Red Devils’ matchday squad when they faced Manchester City last weekend in the Premier League, with Ruben Amorim’s men pulling off a superb victory.

The 27-year-old’s performances in a Manchester United shirt have received criticism and on Tuesday, Rashford revealed that ‘he is ready for a new challenge’.

It could mean that the Red Devils attacker could be on the move in the January transfer window and clubs around the world are on high alert regarding his situation.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara asked on his X account if Rashford would be a good fit at the north London club.

Vega replied to his post and made it clear that he does not want the 27-year-old attacker at Tottenham.

“Nope! Not for Spurs mate”, Vega replied.

Rashford takes home a substantial salary at Manchester United and the forward’s thoughts on taking a possible pay cut to join his next club are unclear.