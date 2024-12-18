Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Brentford

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Brentford to St James’ Park in the EFL Cup this evening.

With inconsistent league form pointing towards a difficult task for Newcastle to finish in a European spot, the EFL Cup has become even more important for Eddie Howe’s men.

Visitors Brentford recently hosted Newcastle in the Premier League and inflicted a 4-2 loss on the Magpies.

Howe will bank on Newcastle’s home form though, which has only seen two defeats at St James’ Park in the Premier League this season, to help get his men over the line and into the semi-final.

Between the sticks this evening, Newcastle go with Martin Dubravka, while the back four is Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

In midfield, Howe looks towards Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak.

If the Newcastle boss wants to shake things up with his substitutions then he has options available and they include Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Team vs Brentford

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimarares, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Miley