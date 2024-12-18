Julian Finney/Getty Images

Djurgarden sporting director Bo Andersson has admitted that the more Lucas Bergvall plays for Tottenham Hotspur, the more it will financially benefit the Swedish club.

The teenage Sweden international joined Spurs this summer after a deal was agreed for him in the January transfer window earlier this year.

The 18-year-old is considered a top prospect at the north London club and he has been an active part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad in the ongoing campaign.

He has featured 17 times already for Spurs and Djurgarden’s sporting director admitted that Bergvall getting more game time is good news for the Swedish side.

Djurgarden will receive performance related bonuses if Bergvall is able to meet pre-agreed targets during his time at Tottenham.

“Yes, it’s no secret that the more he plays, it can benefit Djurgarden”, Andersson told Swedish outlet Fotbolldirekt about Bergvall.

It was previously suggested that Djurgarden would receive a bonus whenever Bergvall starts a Premier League game for Tottenham but Andersson indicated that it might not be the case.

“No, it might not be the first [league] start [when we receive bonuses].

“The better he performs, the better it is for Djurgarden, and for Brommapojkarna [Bergavall’s club before Djurgarden].”

Bergvall’s previous clubs will be keeping an eager eye on his performances for potential cash windfalls in future and there is every sign they may get them, with Postecoglou pleased with the Swede.