David Rogers/Getty Images

Derby County boss Paul Warne has pointed out that Kenilworth Road has a close and tight pitch and warned the Rams players that they are set to face a different atmosphere against Luton Town.

The Rams ended their winless run last week by defeating Portsmouth 4-0 at Pride Park with a result which will give them big confidence.

Now Warne will take Derby to Kenilworth Road, where they will lock horns with Rob Edwards’ Luton on Friday.

Warne pointed out that Luton have been good at home and added that Kenilworth Road has a different atmosphere than any other Championship ground.

He issued a warning to his Derby players that they have to prepare to face a close and tight pitch with a different sort of game on Friday.

“I think Luton, as a home side, have been excellent; they have been historically for years now”, Warne told Rams TV.

“[Kenilworth Road] is sort of a different ground; I know they are building a new one, obviously but it is a different atmosphere and ground to most other Championship grounds.

“Most of them, minus probably Oxford, are big and have seats spare apart from ours, possibly and a couple of others, whereas Luton is always close, with a tight little pitch, so it is always a different sort of game away, I think.

“I think, once they possibly get their away form going, which everyone wants to do, they will ascend through the league.”

Derby have not won at Kenilworth Road in their last three meetings with Luton and all eyes will be on the Rams to see whether they can change that record on Friday.