Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou was impressed by Lucas Bergvall’s impact in Sunday’s match against Southampton and believes that it is good to have competition for places in midfield.

In the absence of his preferred choice Yves Bissouma, Postecoglou sought the help of teenager Bergvall in midfield.

Bergvall played the full 90 minutes and not only helped his team keep a clean sheet, but also register a 5-0 win to ease the pressure on his manager.

The 59-year-old was impressed with what he saw from the young midfielder, who he felt showed maturity, discipline and real quality.

Asked whether Bergvall’s performance on the night now increases the competition for Bissouma, Postecoglou said at a press conference: “It’s good to have an option there.

“Lucas did fantastically well the other night and he has done in the last two or three games he has played for us as he’s really made an impact.

“But the other night I thought he was really good.

“In the first half, he really showed maturity playing that role, discipline and real quality as well.

“It’s good to have that option.

“Having Biss available is great as well.”

Spurs are due to face Manchester United on Thursday in the EFL Cup and Postecoglou has a selection headache on his hands.

“I’ll make a decision tomorrow but at the same time that was Lucas’ first start for quite a while and he did tire noticeably in the second half so we’ll have to see how he’s recovered from the game.”

If Spurs can put Manchester United out of the EFL Cup then they will advance to the semi-final stage.