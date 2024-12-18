George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United are viewed as genuine contenders to sign young defender Lennon Patterson, who is on trial at Premier League giants Arsenal, according to the Standard.

The Blades are fighting to try to get straight back up to the top flight after being relegated from the Premier League and their form under Chris Wilder has been encouraging.

Wilder’s side are keeping their eye out for talents they can slot into their set-up and they are keen on Patterson.

The 17-year-old left-back has gone on trial with Arsenal and played for the Gunners Under-21s earlier this week.

However, Sheffield United are still genuine contenders to sign him and Wolves, where Patterson is on the books, have given the Blades permission to hold talks.

The Blades will be looking to make a convincing pitch to the teenage defender.

Wolves have played Patterson in the Under-18s Premier League so far this season.

He clocked 45 minutes for Arsenal in a Premier League 2 meeting with Sunderland earlier this week, playing as a left-back.