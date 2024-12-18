Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur teenager Archie Gray has revealed that he was ‘a bit star struck’ by big name Spurs stars after he joined the club from Leeds United.

After an impressive season with Leeds United in the Championship, Gray secured a move to the Premier League with Tottenham.

The leap was a significant one for the 18-year-old, but he has been thrown firmly into the first team squad by Ange Postecoglou.

The former Leeds man is working with household names, but insists off the pitch they are normal.

“They are world-class players but at the end of the day off the pitch they are just normal people”, Gray told the Daily Mail.

Gray further took time to insist that the stature of the players at Tottenham reminded him of playing with those players on FIFA and left him star struck.

The defender-cum-midfielder though feels well settled in and insists the Spurs squad is a great group.

“In the changing room they are normal guys.

“Looking on the outside you think “wow I play with these guys on FIFA” because that’s how I looked at it when I first went in!

“It sounds a bit weird but I was still a bit star struck.

“But they are just normal guys who are really helping me every day.

“I think the difference is that when work comes to work on the training pitch it’s 100 per cent every single day.

“As soon as they get off the pitch they are really great to have around in the changing room.

“It’s a great group.”

Gray has already experienced the Premier League and the Champions League in a Tottenham shirt and has 15 appearances to show for that.

He has also been one of manager Postecoglou’s trusted names to play in different positions.