Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United Under-18s boss Rob Etherington thinks that to play an FA Youth Cup game under the lights at Fratton Park is the sort of experience the Whites Under-18s players needed.

The Whites Under-18s took on Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Youth Cup at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

Leeds’ youngsters came out victorious with a goal in extra time by Logan White to win the game to progress to the next round.

Etherington pointed out that they were not at their best against Portsmouth, but indicated that the experience of playing at Fratton Park under the lights is something that will be important for Leeds’ youngsters.

He pointed out the Whites’ youngsters showed spirit and fought for each other and added that the Leeds Under-18s dug deep to secure the win.

“A really good game, a really good occasion in the FA Youth Cup”, Etherington told LUTV.

“I don’t think we were at the level we wanted to be going into the game, but I just said to the players after, ‘these are the occasions and experiences we want to offer the players’.

“The normal games probably do not come anywhere near this, to play under the lights in a stadium like Fratton Park, to face a little bit of adversity, again we were probably not at the level we wanted it to be, well definitely not the level we wanted to be.”

“The players have to dig in; they have to show spirit and fight for each other and because of that, they are into the next round.”

The Leeds youngsters will face Fylde Under-18s on 18th January in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.