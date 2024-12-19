Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team to face Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the EFL Cup this evening.

A place in the semi-final of the competition is on the line and Postecoglou may well view the EFL Cup as a major chance to make good on his promise of winning silverware this season.

Spurs’ form has continued to fluctuate, but they drubbed Southampton 5-0 at the weekend and in so doing ended Russell Martin’s time as Saints boss.

Prior to the trip to the south coast, Spurs had gone five games without a win and Manchester United, who beat Manchester City at the weekend, will smell a win in the capital tonight.

Tottenham beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season in the Premier League.

Fraser Forster is in goal for Spurs tonight, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence.

Midfield sees the Spurs boss select Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son and Dominic Solanke lead the attacking threat.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if changes are needed and they include Brennan Johnson and Will Lankshear.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Reguilon, Dorrington, Hardy, Bergvall, Olusesi, Johnson, Lankshear