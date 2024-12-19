Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Arsenal are ‘open’ to letting one of their players go in next month’s transfer window, but a demand from the Gunners ‘is now the problem’ when it comes to a deal happening.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been inconsistent in the Premier League so far this season, but as the new year approaches they sit third in the standings and just six points off leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners boss is now shaping up for the January transfer window, where he may want to add fresh faces, but will also have to decide on members of his squad if approaches arrive.

There continues to be interest from Italian sides in Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, who the Gunners signed from Spezia in January 2023.

Napoli are especially interested in the Poland international and, according to journalist Valter De Maggio, speaking on Radio Goal, Arsenal are ‘open’ to letting him go on loan.

There is an issue however as Arsenal are insisting on an obligation to buy being included in the deal and that ‘is now the problem’.

While Napoli see Kiwior as their primary defensive target, they are not willing to agree to an obligation to buy at present.

The Serie A giants are prepared to include an option to buy, in the event the defender impresses during his stint.

Whether they are prepared to move on that and meet Arsenal’s demands in the coming weeks remains to be seen.