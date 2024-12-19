Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers want their new manager to be in charge for the Boxing Day clash with Exeter City, amid German coach Michael Wimmer emerging as the favourite to take over, according to Bristol Live.

The Gas recently parted ways with Matt Taylor as boss following poor results and a slide down the League One standings.

A host of managers have been linked with the job at the Memorial Stadium, but it now appears Bristol Rovers are closing in on who they want.

The leading target to take over is Wimmer, a former boss of Austrian side Austria Vienna.

He would need a work permit to take over and the Gas are aiming to have their new manager at the helm for the Boxing Day trip to take on Exeter City in League One.

Wimmer, 44, struggled to live up to expectations at Austria Vienna and was relieved of his duties after the club failed to secure a spot in the top six and then played in the relegation phase after the Bundesliga split.

He was heavily involved with Bavarian side Nurnberg in several positions across the club’s youth teams before then having stints at Augsburg and Stuttgart.

If Wimmer does end up in charge of the Gas then he will take over a team just two points above the drop zone in League One at present.