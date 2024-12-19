Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Sturm Graz are keeping quiet on the possibility that Brighton could recall Malick Yalcouye from his loan spell in the January transfer window.

Brighton snapped up Yalcouye from Swedish side IFK Goteborg in the summer window and he was then quickly sent on loan to Austria’s champions in the shape of Sturm Graz.

The 19-year-old has been shining in Austrian football and Brighton could likely make a quick profit if they recalled him in January and sold him.

The Seagulls included a recall clause in the agreement and may well choose to use it, bringing Yalcouye back before the season-long loan has concluded.

Sturm Graz though are not saying anything about the possibility, according to Austrian daily the Kleine Zeitung.

The Austrian side are due to return to training on 3rd January and do not want to comment before that time.

Sturm Graz are due back in Champions League action on 21s January when they head to face Atalanta in a league stage clash.

Within Austria they top the Bundesliga, with a three-point lead over Austria Vienna after 16 games, but losing Yalcouye would be a blow.