Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Premier League attacker John Hartson has stressed that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could end up with ‘egg on his face’ if he fails to win a trophy by the end of the season.

Spurs are having an inconsistent season as they have already lost seven of their 16 Premier League games.

The Australian has received criticism for his stubborn style of play during adverse times, but he has been bullish in response, claiming he generally wins trophies during his second season in charge of a club.

Hartson, who saw the Spurs boss up close at his former club Celtic, suggested that Postecoglou just invited more pressure on himself by talking about winning silverware during his second season.

He stressed that winning trophies in England is very difficult and says Postecoglou could end up with ‘egg on his face’ or he could well prove people wrong by the end of the season.

“Talk about putting pressure on yourself [by talking about winning a trophy in the second season in charge], that will always get brought up now”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show about the Spurs boss.

“But he has had a history of that.

“And I think he is either going to end up with a bit of egg on his face or he is going to prove a lot of people wrong, it is one or the other.

“But, it is very difficult to win trophies, especially in England, because there are so many top class teams.”

Postecoglou will be aiming to increase his chances of winning trophies at Spurs this season by defeating Manchester United tonight in the EFL Cup quarter-final.