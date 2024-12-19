Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Celtic attacker John Hartson has insisted that he will be very surprised if the Bhoys do not strengthen in the winter transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been in electric form this season as they are sitting at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are performing very well in the Champions League.

Last weekend, they also got better of their arch-rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final to win their season’s first silverware.

The January transfer window is set to open in less than two weeks time and Hartson feels the Bhoys will bring players next month.

He admits that if Celtic do not strengthen then it would leave him surprised.

“I think they will strengthen [in January] because good teams with quality and some funds as well, do spend, which is really important”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show about Celtic.

“Because Brendan has not been given funds.

“I think in the first season, when he was back up here and won the title, he had to go with what he had, strengthened in the summer, spent a fair bit of money.

“But I think they will not go wholesale sort of signings.

“Like a top team which Celtic are they will certainly bring one or two to add to the quality that they have got.

“I will be very surprised if they do not make any signings.”

With Celtic in with a good chance of reaching the playoff round in the Champions League, that could provide the Bhoys with a financial boost that Rodgers could use in the window.