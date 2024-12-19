Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool are pushing to get their hands on a Ligue 1 attacker and could even look to do that as soon as next month’s January transfer window.

Arne Slot has made a brilliant start to life at Anfield as the Reds are in blistering form in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

Even though the Liverpool board sanctioned the signings of only two new players in the summer, Slot has been excellent with what he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are not desperate to do business in January windows, but have shown they are prepared to if they need to move to make sure key targets do not slip through their fingers.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo were both signed in winter windows and another attacker in the shape of Rayan Cherki could be next.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool are pushing to sign the Lyon star and could even do so as soon as January.

Paris Saint-Germain are also trying to do a deal for Cherki, while Bayer Leverkusen are interested in snapping him up.

Lyon need to sell players and if Liverpool do not move for Cherki in next month’s window then they risk losing out on him.

The Lyon attacker has scored five goals and provided seven assists in all competitions so far this season.