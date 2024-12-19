Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, hope to make signings in the approaching January transfer window, according to i News.

The Farhad Moshiri era at Goodison Park has now come to an end and Everton are in new hands, with Roma owners The Friedkin Group in charge.

They are ready to sink significant cash into the club and the expectation is that next summer will see substantial spending from the Toffees as they look to reshape the squad.

The new owners want Everton to do business in the January transfer window, but there are issues with PSR which may limit what the club can do.

It is suggested though that the PSR straightjacket ‘virtually disappears’ from next summer, in what is big news for Everton’s prospects.

That will give The Friedkin Group substantial headroom to push a big improvement in the squad in time for the 2025/26 season.

Helping on that front too will be that Everton are set to have 13 players out of contract, which opens up room in the squad straight away.

Questions remain over who Everton might go for in January, especially as the longer term future of Sean Dyche as boss is under the microscope.