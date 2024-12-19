Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United have assigned a budget for bringing in ‘project players’ when the transfer window opens in two weeks’ time if they are unable to sell players, according to i news.

An injury-hit campaign for the Magpies has seen them fail to replicate the heroics of the 2022/23 season under boss Eddie Howe.

They currently languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table and are looking for a rejig of their squad in January.

The club have identified two priority areas where they would like to invest in January, with one being centre-back and the other being right-wing.

Keeping PSR issues in mind though, the Magpies will take a cautious approach as they know that they will have limited spending ability.

A budget has already been assigned to do business as the club try to bring in project players to help Howe, in case they are unable to sell some of their fringe players.

The club have already managed to do business with the signing of Vakhtang Salia being confirmed back in October, though the move will not be finalised until next summer.

The Tyneside club are currently looking to add money to their coffers through the sale of players such as Martin Dubravka and Miguel Almiron.