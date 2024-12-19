Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former striker John Hartson has insisted that Rangers cannot afford to lose Hamza Igamane, who has been linked with Everton, in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old Moroccan forward joined the Scottish giants in the summer and penned a long-term five-year deal with the club.

Even though it took him time to get game time in Philippe Clement’s side he has been in good form recently and is keeping Cyriel Dessers out of the side.

Igamane’s form has seen him linked with several sides and Premier League club Everton have been credited with interest.

Hartson, though, feels the Glasgow outfit cannot afford to lose the young Moroccan in the winter transfer window as he is of the view that Igamane’s performances have been vital to the Gers’ recent good form.

“They cannot lose Igamane, he has been pivotal in Rangers’ recent good run and form, starting with the away game in Nice”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show about the Gers attacker.

“I think he has been excellent.

“And Dessers has gone out of the team, Igamane has come in.

“I think maybe Dessers needed that little bit of time out of the side to re-evaluate what is really really required.

“Now obviously, with Igamane [performing], they just can not afford to lose him in the January window.”

Igamane has contributed to eight goals directly so far this season and all eyes will be on whether Everton do firm up their interest in him next month.