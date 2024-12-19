Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace face competition for Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel, as RB Leipzig are hugely interested in snapping him up.

With Tel having struggled for regular game time at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich have made him available on loan for the January transfer window.

Clubs are interested in securing the attacker’s services and he has been linked with Premier League sides, in the shape of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, while from Spain, Valencia are also keen; Tel has been claimed to be keen to only move for a club he rates as a big side.

There is now big competition from within the Bundesliga for Tel though as, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, RB Leipzig are one of the major interested parties.

The Bundesliga side are keen to increase their attacking options next month and think Tel fits the bill.

Tel has made just six appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season for Bayern Munich.

He has had some minutes in both the German Cup and the Champions League, but remains on the fringes of the team.

It is a far cry from last season when Tel made a total of 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring ten times and chipping in with six assists.