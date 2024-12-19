Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars is prepared to consider his future in the summer transfer window if he has not made his mark in north London by then.

Ange Postecoglou offloaded a number of players in the last summer window, with the likes of Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Japhet Tanganga seeing their spells at the club end.

One Spurs star who did not go, despite being linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia and his native Brazil was attacker Richarlison.

He continues to have interest, not least from Brazil, but has ruled out leaving Tottenham in the approaching January transfer window.

While that remains the case, according to Brazilian outlet GOAL, if he has not made his mark at Spurs by the summer then he is prepared to consider moving.

Richarlison is prepared to re-evaluate his options in the summer if the situation has not turned out to his liking.

The attacker will not be short of options if he does signal that he is prepared to move on from Tottenham.

He has been sidelined of late and will be looking to get back and push his way into the Spurs side under Postecoglou for the rest of the season.