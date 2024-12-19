Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has stressed that the Whites will not think about possible incomings and outgoings until after 4th January as he wants his players to focus on the upcoming busy schedule.

The Yorkshire outfit are determined to gain automatic promotion this season and they are set to enter the busy part of the season with five games in the upcoming 16 days.

Leeds brought in a host of new faces in the summer but in January they might look to further strengthen certain areas of their squad if Farke deems it necessary.

However, Farke stressed that he wants his players to focus on the upcoming five games and added that they will not discuss any incomings and outgoings until after their game against Hull City on 4th January.

The Leeds boss pointed out that they are in a crucial period of the season and their goal is to win as many games as possible in their upcoming five games.

When asked about transfer speculation regarding Leeds’ players, Farke said at a press conference: “Even when there is interest, we have calmed everything down.

“We are in such a crucial period, and we want all our players to focus on us right now.

“We want the whole squad to be focused on these next five games.

“After January 4, there will be FA Cup weekend and then we can speak about everything else if we do something in January.

“Until then, there won’t be any decisions and we just want to focus on winning as many games as possible.”

Leeds United have been brilliant at home this season and they are set to take on Oxford United at the weekend at Elland Road.