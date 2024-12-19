George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear the Whites do not need to raise money in the winter transfer window and stressed they are a financially healthy club.

The Whites lost the likes of Crycensio Summerville, Glen Kamara, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter in the summer transfer window.

They brought in players to replace them and are one of the favourites to gain automatic promotion by the end of the season as well.

The January transfer window is ever so close, but Farke has made it clear that Leeds do not have any financial need to sell players next month.

He feels the summer departures have benefitted Leeds in the long term and insisted the Elland Road outfit are a very healthy club financially.

“No, I do not think from the financial point of view that we need to earn more money”, Farke told a press conference when he was asked if Leeds will need to sell players next month.

“We raised more money than any other club in Western Europe in the summer.

“It was important for us also for working sustainably after difficult years in terms of spending.

“So, it is likely, you cannot keep going year after year just spending, you have to stick to the rules.

“And there are also moments when you have to sell some of your players after spending and perhaps overspending in some of the years before at least, so it was good for the mid and the long term picture.

“Of course, it did not have much in the short term in the summer because we had to rebuild a bit but overall I think it was pretty beneficial.

“We are a very healthy club right now and in terms of financial point of view and for that there is no pressure at all to do anything.”

Now it remains to be seen if some of Leeds’ top performers will be in demand in the winter transfer window.