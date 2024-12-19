Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dan Burn believes the quality that Newcastle United team-mate Sandro Tonali has is clear to see, with the Italian having shone against Brentford in the EFL Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side progressed to the semi-final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night by beating Brentford 3-1 at St James’ Park.

Italian midfielder Tonali scored the Magpies’ two opening goals, while Fabian Schar then made it 3-0 in the 69th minute to leave the Bees reeling.

Brentford got an injury time goal, but it was nothing more than a consolation as Newcastle kept hopes of silverware this season alive.

Tonali completed the full 90 minutes on the night and Burn, who also played for the full 90 minutes, thinks the midfielder’s quality was fully on display, with his calmness and composure coming through.

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: “He is great, he’s just so calm.

“He’s one of those players who never seems to get too excited or too down. He’s got that real composure about him.

“I think you can see his quality, one-touch passing.

“He’s always looking to go forward and he does a great job defensively.”

Newcastle are now looking to see who they will be paired with in the semi-final and will be keen to see Tonali continue his form to boost their hopes of a trip to Wembley.