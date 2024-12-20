Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Agent George Gardi is claimed to have assured Galatasaray that if Manchester United star Marcus Rashford leaves Old Trafford, then he will bring him to the Turkish giants.

Rashford’s form has been the subject of criticism as the player is having another underwhelming season for Manchester United.

The 27-year-old star was not part of Ruben Amorim’s matchday squad for last weekend’s Manchester City game and Thursday’s Tottenham Hotspur clash.

It is suggested that the Red Devils hierarchy want to sell him and the Manchester United academy product is being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Several clubs have been linked with Rashford since his omission from Amorim’s matchday squads and Galatasaray are one of them.

It is suggested that Galatasaray have asked agent Gardi to help them sign Rashford and the agent assured them that he will bring the 27-year-old if he decides to leave Manchester United, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

The agent is prepared to work to help Galatasaray to land Rashford, but whether the player wants to move to Turkey is open to question.

Manchester United have a game against Bournemouth on Sunday and all eyes will be on Amorim’s matchday squad to see whether Rashford is in it.