Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has revealed that he is always discussing the January window with the club and added that they will be looking for players with the right profile.

The Eagles have had a poor start to the season and despite their improvement in recent form, they sit only four points clear of the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace boss Glasner might be looking to strengthen several areas in his squad in the upcoming window to get out of the relegation struggle.

Glasner admitted that he is always discussing with the club regarding potential business in the winter window and admitted they have areas in their squad that they can improve.

The German stressed that Crystal Palace will sign a player if he matches their profile and the character they are looking for.

“We are always talking about January”, Glasner said at a press conference.

“We are analysing our squad – we can add some skills.

“If we can get players with the right profile and character then we will try to do it.”

Crystal Palace are set to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether they can extend their five-match unbeaten run.