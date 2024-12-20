Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is hoping that his side will be able to stop Manchester United’s ‘strong and intelligent’ Joshua Zirkzee on Sunday.

The Red Devils paid £36.5m to Serie A club Bologna for the Dutch international in the summer transfer window.

Zirkzee’s form, though, has been up and down at Old Trafford as he has contributed to six goals in 24 appearances so far for the Red Devils.

Bournemouth’s 19-year-old defender Huijsen, who scored a goal against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, is aware of Zirkzee’s qualities.

The Cherries defender faced him last season in Serie A and on Sunday he is hoping to stop Zirkzee, who he thinks is a ‘strong and intelligent’ footballer.

“On Sunday it will be a dream to go and play in a historic stadium like Old Trafford”, Huijsen told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport about Bournemouth’s game against the Red Devils.

“I met [Matthijs] de Ligt at Juventus and we still write to each other.

“I faced Zirkzee last year when he was at Bologna: he is strong and intelligent, let’s hope we can stop him.”

Zirkzee scored a goal against Spurs in Manchester United’s 4-3 EFL Cup quarter-final defeat on Thursday night and he will be hoping to start against the Cherries at home.