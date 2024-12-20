Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Feyenoord boss Brian Priske has admitted that the Dutch outfit will sell Tottenham Hotspur target David Hancko if a big club come and pay their asking price.

Tottenham are struggling with centre-back options with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero’s injuries and they could look to bring in a centre-back.

Spurs are suggested to have their eyes on Feyenoord star Hancko, who is attracting interest from Juventus as well.

Feyenoord boss Priske stressed that Hancko is a key player in his team and is clear that he does not want to lose the Spurs target.

However, he also added that Feyenoord will probably sell Hancko if a big club come and pay the transfer fee they demand.

When discussing Hancko’s future, Priske was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “And Hancko is definitely a key player in that.

“We want to get top two and play in the Champions League.

“But what I said: if a bigger club come and pay the money we are asking for, we will probably sell.

“That’s part of being Feyenoord.

“But if you ask, we don’t want to sell Hancko. Of course not.”

Hancko has a contract with Feyenoord until 2028 and Tottenham will have to dig deep in their pockets to convince the Dutch outfit to part with the centre-back in January.