Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea out-on-loan star Leo Castledine has admitted that he is delighted with the Blues’ involvement during his loan spell away from Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder came through Chelsea’s youth academy and is considered a player for the future.

This summer he was loaned out to League One outfit Shrewsbury Town as his first ever loan spell away from the London club.

The teenage midfielder revealed that Chelsea’s loan representatives give him pointers on where he can improve and insisted they check on his well-being as well.

Castledine made it clear that Chelsea’s active involvement during his loan spell has made him very happy.

“Yes, I speak with Chelsea and representatives for loans almost every day”, the Blues loanee told Shrewsbury Town’s in-house media.

“They are really, really good, really involved.

“And they want to keep seeing me doing well, so they have always given me pointers, watching my games back, telling me things I should do, asking how I am, checking on my well-being, everything like that.

“So, yes I cannot ask for more really.”

Castledine will be looking to work on his game for constant improvements throughout the season with the help of his parent club.