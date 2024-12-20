Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton have yet to find a breakthrough in negotiations with Dominic Calvert-Lewin regarding a new contract, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract with Everton will expire at the end of June and the Toffees want to keep him at the club.

Everton offered the centre forward a fresh contract in the summer to tie him down for a longer period at Goodison Park.

However, Calvert-Lewin, who has featured regularly for Everton this season, has yet to sign the deal and there seems to be no sign of him doing so.

Calvert-Lewin is attracting interest as Serie A giants AC Milan and Fiorentina are interested in signing him.

However, amidst the interest from Serie A, it was suggested that Everton had reached an agreement with the forward.

But it has been claimed that there is no truth in Calvert-Lewin agreeing on a new deal with Everton as they are yet to find a breakthrough.

With Everton’s takeover by The Friedkin Group approved, they might try again to convince Calvert-Lewin of a new deal in the coming days.