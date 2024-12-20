Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United great Dominic Matteo believes that every team coming to Elland Road have similar plans and so will Oxford United, but the Whites need to make sure that they give the fans something to shout about heading into the Christmas period.

The Whites, aiming to consolidate their position in the top two in the Championship, will host an under-pressure Oxford United side on Saturday.

Giving an assessment of their opponents, the former Leeds United star insisted that though Oxford United are a side that have struggled by leaking a lot of goals, they might be a difficult team to play against.

The hosts will need to make sure that they get a result by getting on the front foot early and giving the fans something to shout about, Matteo believes.

“I think it is very difficult, I think they [Oxford United] got a few decent results in the early part of the season but now they have struggled”, Matteo told LUTV.

“They haven’t won a lot of games, they have been shipping a lot of goals as well. It is a very tough job.

“Oxford United are a team that I didn’t get to play against in my career. I think it is one of those clubs that they are going to try and enjoy the moment.

“But we are going to have to set up and try and get a result. The last game they played 4-4-1-1. So that is the way they might play.

“I think they might go 4-5-1 against us or something similar to make it difficult to try and get anything. They could try to nick something on the break.”

Matteo believes Oxford United will follow the same pattern that opposing teams have taken at Elland Road and Leeds need to get an early goal.

“But I think every club when they come to Leeds United have got the same plan.

“But I think an early goal for us will be key and Oxford if they can get an early goal for them it is about holding on to that.

“Listen, it is a game I expect us to go and get a result in.

“No games are easy but we are going to make sure that we start right, get on the front foot early and give the fans something to shout about going into the Christmas period.”

Leeds will start as firm favourites to beat Oxford United and any other result on Saturday would be a surprise.