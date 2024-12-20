Photo Credit

Leeds United star Sam Byram has told his team-mates not to expect a win this weekend just because they are playing at home against a newly-promoted team.

Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasing Leeds United side are set to take on a struggling Oxford United outfit at Elland Road on Saturday.

Despite the U’s having already appointed a permanent successor to Des Buckingham in the form of Gary Rowett, the 50-year-old will not be in the dugout for the match and the side could instead be managed by Craig Short and Chris Hackett.

Leeds star Byram though expects a tough match against the newly-promoted side, with the full-back stressing the need to give 100 per cent.

He feels Leeds cannot just turn up and think they are going to win because of their good home record and Oxford’s struggles.

“Having been in the game that long you just take it as another game”, Byram told LUTV.

“Don’t look up what’s been and don’t expect that just because you are at home against a newly-promoted team that you are going to win.

“Every game is difficult and if you are not at 100 per cent then you can come unstuck.

“So for us, we are going to approach it like any other and desperate to get the three points and coming up to a tricky period we need to keep getting the wins, especially at home.”

The hosts cannot afford to slip up as the busy festive schedule intensifies with the club set to play three games within the space of eight days.

Leeds currently have third-placed Burnley breathing down their necks in the hunt for automatic promotion.