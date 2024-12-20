Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga has revealed that the important thing for him is to maintain consistency and pointed out that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah proved his doubters wrong with consistency.

The 22-year-old forward came through the ranks of the Manchester United academy and joined Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023.

Elanga scored his first goal of the season against Aston Villa at the weekend to help Nottingham Forest secure a 2-1 win.

The Nottingham Forest star used the example of Liverpool forward Salah proving his doubters wrong by performing on a consistent basis, which is something he aspires to do.

Elanga pointed out that he has a lot of time and ways to improve his game, adding he has support inside Nottingham Forest as well as outside of the club.

“The most important thing for me is to be consistent”, Elanga told The Athletic.

“Look at Mo Salah.

“People said he was a one-season wonder… but he is still here now proving people wrong.

“I am 22, I still have a lot of time and a lot of ways to improve.

“I think I will do that because I have the support around me both inside the club and outside.”

Nottingham Forest are set to take on Brentford on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Elanga can find his name on the scoresheet in back-to-back games.

Newcastle United tried to sign Elanga in the summer, but failed.