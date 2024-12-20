Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Northern Irish striker Noah Stewart is attracting interest from Maidenhead United, Kidderminster and Gateshead, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Ballymena-born forward plays for top-flight Northern Irish outfit Ballymena United and he impressed with his performances at the club and in Northern Irish football.

Stewart joined the Braidmen in the summer of 2023 after he left fellow NIFL Premiership outfit Linfield, appearing only once for them.

The 20-year-old scored ten times and assisted once in the last campaign, in 31 all-competition appearances.

Now English non-league trio Maidenhead United, Kidderminster and Gateshead are showing interest in the young Northern Irish hitman.

All three non-league English sides are looking for a frontman and Stewart is a player they are all keen on.

Stewart has scored once in this ongoing season and Ballymena United could find it hard to keep their young striker amid interest from English outfits.

The striker is approaching the end of his contract at Ballymena United and it remains to be seen when clubs go in with proposals to him.