Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City are ‘closing in’ on capturing the signature of Leyton Orient attacker Teddie Lamb, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Sky Blues are keen on strengthening their academy set-up as they want to create a supply chain to the first team.

And Manchester City have had their eyes set on League One outfit Leyton Orient’s Under-16 star Lamb.

The young attacker is highly rated by Leyton Orient’s academy staff and the club consider Lamb to have a big future ahead of him.

Lamb has already featured for Leyton Orient Under-18’s side and Manchester City are keen to bring the young attacker to their academy and help with his development.

It has been claimed that Manchester City are ‘closing in’ on a deal with Leyton Orient to sign Lamb in January.

The Premier League giants have an agreement in place and they are working to complete the deal.

If all goes well, then Lamb will join the Manchester City academy set-up soon to continue his progress.