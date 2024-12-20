Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are likely to listen to offers for Taiwo Awoniyi if they manage to sign a forward in January, according to the Daily Mail.

The Tricky Trees are struggling with their forward options as 33-year-old Chris Wood has been the only in-form striker at their disposal.

Awoniyi has failed to find the back of the net for Nottingham Forest so far and has started only two games.

Nottingham Forest are in the market for a centre forward as they want to strengthen their forward department when the window opens soon.

And it has been claimed that Nottingham Forest are likely to let Awoniyi go in January if they sign a centre forward.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been linked with several forwards ahead of the January window, including Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

Awoniyi, who has a contract with the Tricky Trees until 2027, might also be in favour of a move for regular game time.

Now it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will be able to get their hands on their desired striker in the January window, which could help facilitate an exit for Awoniyi.