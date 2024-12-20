Pete Norton/Getty Images

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke has revealed that the club will assess the future of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Matthew Craig at the beginning of January and admitted that talks are ongoing regarding the player.

The 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder started his loan with Barnsley brilliantly, but his dip in form in October saw him lose his place in Clarke’s starting line-up.

It is suggested that Tottenham are thinking about recalling Craig in January to send him on loan to another club for regular football.

Clarke stated that Craig is a great professional and a good youngster and pointed out that with Barnsley’s midfield having serious competition, the Spurs loanee is a good option for them.

He admitted that they are in ongoing talks as the player wants to play more and added that Barnsley will assess Craig’s future at the beginning of January.

“I am in regular contact with Matty”, Clarke told the Barnsley Chronicle.

“He’s a great pro and a good lad.

“It’s an area of the pitch where there is serious competition. He’s a good option.

“There are ongoing talks because players want to play.

“We will assess it at the start of January.”

Craig last featured for Barnsley on 16th November against Rotherham United and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will recall the player in January.