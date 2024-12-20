Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is coy about the possibility of bringing back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Even though Tierney has played more than 125 times for the Premier League giants, he has struggled to get into Mikel Arteta’s side in recent seasons.

He has played only 69 minutes of football for Arsenal this term so far and his former club Celtic have been credited with transfer interest recently.

Bringing Tierney back would be a popular move for Celtic, who have Greg Taylor and Alex Valle as their left-back options.

Rodgers, though, has refused to comment regarding the possibility of bringing the 27-year-old back to Celtic.

“Well, Kieran is someone I know really well”, Rodgers told Sky Sports Scotland about the Arsenal man.

“But there are a lot of players linked with coming to Celtic, we will never speak about a player and especially a young player that is at another club.

“But now we have got work to do, we know that we want to improve the squad further and a number of key areas.

“But until that happens the players here are working so well and we will just continue to work with them and see what happens in January.”

Now it remains to be seen if the former Bhoy will be making a return to his former club next month in search of regular game time away from the Emirates.