Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Italy star Lionello Manfredonia is of the view Newcastle United will not let Sandro Tonali go after investing so much in him.

The Magpies paid a sizeable €70m in the summer of 2023 to AC Milan to acquire the Italy midfielder’s service but after a few months, he suffered a ten-month-long ban.

Eddie Howe has eased Tonali into the Magpies side this season but he has been linked with a possible move back to Italy.

Serie A giants Juventus have shown an interest in the midfielder, but Mafredonia feels Tonali is not a player Newcastle would sell.

He admitted that Tonali is a ‘top class’ footballer and is of the view it will be very difficult to take him away from the Magpies.

“Tonali is a top player, I do not think it is very easy to take him away from England”, the former Italy midfielder told Italian outlet Tutto Juve about the Magpies star.

“Then Newcastle invested a lot in him, so I do not think he is on the market.”

Tonali has featured 17 times for the Magpies this season so far and he is considered a very important part of Howe’s group.

However, Newcastle are still struggling with staying within PSR rules when it comes to making signings and it has been suggested sales could help Howe to do further business.