Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has revealed that Birmingham City loan star George Hall has returned to his parent club and insisted the Saddlers will be waiting to welcome him back with open arms again.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is considered a top talent at Blues and has played 41 times for them as well.

However, his progress did not go as planned and this summer League Two side Walsall loaned him in for a season.

Recently, Hall suffered an injury and Sadler admitted that the 20-year-old has gone back to Birmingham City to rehabilitate.

Sadler stressed how much Hall impressed him with his displays at the Bescot and insisted the Saddlers will be looking to welcome him back to the club.

“Halley [Hall] has gone back to Birmingham, unfortunately”, Sadler told Walsall’s media about the Birmingham midfielder.

“But as I was just saying to the press for us with Halley, he showed what a fantastic footballer he is.

“It is a setback but he will show it again when he is back with us.

“And we look forward to welcoming him back with open arms when that time comes.”

Sadler used the Blues loanee mostly as an off-the-bench substitute and he was able to chip in with three direct goal contributions.