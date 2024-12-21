Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy has compared one of Aston Villa’s players to Jude Bellingham and feels he was outstanding against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola saw his side’s nightmare run continue with a 2-1 loss at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jhon Duran put Unai Emery’s Aston Villa ahead with just 16 minutes on the clock, being assisted by Morgan Rogers, while Rogers then got on the scoresheet himself in the 65th minute to leave Villa firmly in control.

Phil Foden scored in stoppage time for Manchester City, but it was nothing more than a consolation for the Premier League champions.

Manchester City struggled to lay a glove on Aston Villa and former top flight defender Cundy was hugely impressed with what Rogers did during the game.

Cundy thinks in the way that he operated in midfield, the Villa man showed shades of Real Madrid and England star Bellingham.

“I thought he was outstanding”, Cundy said about Rogers after the final whistles on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“He was the best player on the pitch for me. He was outrageously good and I’m pretty sure Thomas Tuchel would have had a keen interest.

“There’s shades of Bellingham about him in the way he operates in the middle of the park, setting goals up.

“[He] ran the midfield, he was outstanding.”

If Rogers continues to perform at a high level then it may just be a matter of time until clubs knock on Aston Villa’s door to ask about his price tag.