Clive Rose/Getty Images

Cardiff City midfielder Joel Colwill has started to attract interest from League One club Exeter City, according to Darren Witcoop.

Colwill is currently in the middle of a season-long loan spell at League Two club Cheltenham Town, for whom he has been in impressive form.

In the 19 league games he has played for Michael Flynn’s side, he has been able to make six goal contributions.

Colwill’s parent club Cardiff have kept themselves abreast of the player’s development and want more for him.

Their manager Omer Riza has stressed his belief that Colwill would be better off at a higher division club.

The Bluebirds are therefore pondering over the possibility of cutting short his loan spell at Cheltenham Town in January and sending him to a club in League One.

League One club Exeter City have already started to show interest in Colwill.

It now remains to be seen whether Gary Caldwell’s side can eventually seal a move for the player.