George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his side to lock horns with Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town at Portman Road this afternoon.

Howe saw his side book a spot in the EFL Cup semi-final in midweek and he will want the feel-good factor to continue in the Premier League over the Christmas period.

Opponents Ipswich are without key striker Liam Delap due to suspension, while another attacker, George Hirst, has a knee injury.

Newcastle will not be able to call upon Joelinton as he is also suspended.

The Magpies have Martin Dubravka in goal this afternoon, while at the back Howe goes with Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees Newcastle deploy Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak.

Howe can chop and change during the 90 minutes if needed and his options off the bench include Lewis Miley and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Team vs Ipswich Town

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimarares, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Longstaff, Miley