Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Ex-Scotland striker Lee Miller has picked out former Sunderland star Benjamin Kimpioka, who plays for St. Johnstone, ahead of Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn as his Scottish Premiership player of the season so far.

The Swedish attacker had a six-year spell with the Black Cats, where he was at one point considered to be a big talent; Kimpioka was sent out on loan stints by Sunderland to hone his skills.

He finally left the Stadium of Light in 2022 and in January of this year, joined Scottish top-flight side St. Johnstone, where he has hit the ground running.

The 24-year-old has already contributed to 13 goals directly this season and former Scotland star Miller says he is his player of the season so far.

Even though he admitted he was going to choose Celtic’s Kuhn, who he thinks has been brilliant, Kimpioka gets his vote.

“I am going to go left field here. I was going to go with Kuhn, at Celtic”, Miller said on the Scottish Football Podcast when he was asked who he thinks has lit up the Scottish Premiership this season.

“He has been excellent this season so far, but the times I have seen St Johnstone, I have really enjoyed [watching] Kimpioka.

“He just plays with pure freedom.

“Every time I see him on the ball, he is trying to do stepovers, he wants to change direction, I think he has been electric.

“He has scored a good few goals as well.”

Still only 24 years old, Kimpioka has chance to make good on the potential he showed during his spell at Sunderland.