Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has picked his starting side and substitutes to welcome Brighton to the London Stadium for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Hammers made it two games unbeaten last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth.

They now face a tough test in the shape of Brighton, though the Seagulls arrive in the capital having failed to win in their last four league outings.

Lopetegui cannot call upon midfielder Carlos Soler as he is suspended, but Emerson Palmieri is back after his own one-game ban.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal this afternoon, while in defence the Hammers go with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson.

In midfield, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta line up, while Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen support Niclas Fullkrug.

If Lopetegui needs to shake things up then he can turn to his bench for options to do so and they include Danny Ings and Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Paqueta, Soucek, Kudus, Bowen, Fullkrug

Substitutes: Areola, Coufal, Summerville, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Todibo, Irving, Scarles