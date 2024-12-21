Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former top flight defender Alvin Martin thinks Nottingham Forest deserve huge credit for their recruitment, amid the Tricky Trees’ lofty Premier League position.

Forest recorded another win on Saturday when they visited Brentford and came away 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga.

The result sees Nottingham Forest sitting in fourth spot in the Premier League table with 17 games played, with nine wins to their name, the same number of wins as third placed Arsenal.

Forest are now starting to dream about European football next season and Martin thinks they owe a lot to their recruitment, which he has been hugely impressed with.

The former defender believes Nottingham Forest have had lots of hits in the transfer market, though Nuno also needs credit for getting the best out of them.

“The recruitment at Forest has been exceptional”, Martin said post match on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“You think of Murillo, who was brilliant today, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Milenkovic, Chris Wood £15m, they’ve got it all right.

“The manager has got to take a hell of a lot of credit because when he came in, it wasn’t looking great was it?”

Nottingham Forest will play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day, before then taking the trip to Goodison Park to face Sean Dyche’s Everton.