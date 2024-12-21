Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Dundee to Ibrox this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

Philippe Clement saw his side suffer heartbreak in the Scottish League Cup final last weekend, but the performance will have hugely encouraged the Belgian to think he is on the right track.

Today’s opponents Dundee arrive in Glasgow sitting seventh in the league standings and having won three of their last six outings.

Dundee faced Rangers at Ibrox in September in the Scottish League Cup and were handed a 3-0 defeat as a Cyriel Dessers double and a James Tavernier penalty sunk them.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal today, while at the back Clement goes with James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling, Robin Propper and Jefte.

Midfield sees the Gers go with Nicolas Raskin, Mohammed Diomande and Ianis Hagi, while Vaclav Cerny and Hamza Igamane support Danilo.

Clement may look to introduce his substitutes at some point in the match and his options include Ross McCausland and Oscar Cortes.

Rangers Team vs Dundee

Butland, Tavernier, Sterling, Propper, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Hagi, Cerny, Igamane, Danilo

Substitutes: Kelly, Yilmaz, Cortes, Barron, Dessers, Bajrami, Dowell, Balogun, McCausland